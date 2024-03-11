Creative Planning Sells 16,011 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 383,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,011 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $19,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,569,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,035,000 after buying an additional 95,472,622 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $12,265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 988,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,571,000 after buying an additional 230,044 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $10,015,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,988,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,452,000 after buying an additional 138,941 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICF stock opened at $58.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.46. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

