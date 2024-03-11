Creative Planning Sells 9,780 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Creative Planning cut its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,780 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.19% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $22,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $428,520,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,545 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,650,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,970,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $112.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.47. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

