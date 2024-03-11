Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Down 6.8%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.71 and last traded at $20.72. 872,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,336,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CRDO. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.15.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.91 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 2,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $44,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,410,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,206,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $271,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,262,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,018,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 2,227 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $44,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,410,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,206,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,159,642 shares of company stock worth $45,357,346 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,349,000 after buying an additional 5,029,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,351,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,477,000 after buying an additional 3,721,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Featured Articles

