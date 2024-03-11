Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Purchased by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 245.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 440.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 90.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Crocs by 18.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $426,655.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,297,890.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $426,655.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,297,890.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $381,202.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,665 shares of company stock valued at $4,578,783. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crocs Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $124.64 on Monday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $151.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.56 and its 200-day moving average is $97.67.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The company had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Stories

