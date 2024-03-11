CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,278 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for about 1.1% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.38% of CrowdStrike worth $152,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.7% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 109,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,152.2% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.50.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock traded down $4.39 on Monday, hitting $318.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,953,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,683. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $299.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The stock has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 896.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,858 shares of company stock worth $59,916,066 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

