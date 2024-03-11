Cryoport (CYRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cryoport Stock Down 3.0 %

Cryoport stock opened at $16.85 on Monday. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a current ratio of 12.23. The firm has a market cap of $824.98 million, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Cryoport by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 34.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CYRX

About Cryoport

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.