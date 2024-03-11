CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Bought by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,506 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $97,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth $260,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 553,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 28,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at $7,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.91.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CYBR stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $261.83. 225,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.83 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.01. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $120.11 and a twelve month high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

