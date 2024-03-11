Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

CYCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Brookline Capital Management downgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

CYCC stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57. The company has a market cap of $2.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

