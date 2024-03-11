CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.65.

CBAY opened at $32.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.60. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 0.32.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $143,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 18,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $435,599.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $143,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,950,309. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,475,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 183.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,176,000 after buying an additional 4,854,593 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 13,862.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,224,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,765 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,465,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,460 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

