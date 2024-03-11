Darktrace (LON:DARK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $435.13

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 435.13 ($5.52) and last traded at GBX 427.40 ($5.42), with a volume of 3673993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 377.40 ($4.79).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DARK. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Darktrace from GBX 240 ($3.05) to GBX 260 ($3.30) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.62) price target on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Thursday.

Get Darktrace alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DARK

Darktrace Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 349.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 361.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of £3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6,006.86 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, insider Poppy Gustafsson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.57), for a total transaction of £270,000 ($342,683.08). Corporate insiders own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Darktrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities, and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.