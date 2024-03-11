Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Data#3’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.

Data#3 Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get Data#3 alerts:

Data#3 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Data#3 Limited engages in the provision of information technology (IT) solutions and services in Australia, Fiji, and the Pacific Islands. The company offers cloud solutions, such as public and private cloud, Azure, and modern data center solutions; modern workplace solutions, including collaboration, end user devices, and systems management; and security solutions comprising data security and privacy, cloud security, identity and access management, infrastructure end point security, and security monitoring and analytics.

Receive News & Ratings for Data#3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data#3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.