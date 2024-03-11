Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.13

Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Data#3’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.
Data#3 Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.94.
About Data#3
