DataHighway Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.85 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last week, DataHighway has traded up 58.7% against the dollar. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for $0.0906 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $49,375.82 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.08603007 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $58,110.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

