DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. reduced its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. DaVita makes up 3.1% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of DaVita worth $14,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $116,373,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in DaVita by 421.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,095,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,518,000 after acquiring an additional 885,195 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in DaVita by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 659,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,592,000 after acquiring an additional 457,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DaVita by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,042,000 after acquiring an additional 339,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in DaVita by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 338,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,249,000 after acquiring an additional 304,739 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In other news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at $61,629,578.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,540 shares of company stock worth $16,551,071. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DaVita Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DVA traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $134.55. The company had a trading volume of 81,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,046. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $136.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on DVA shares. Barclays started coverage on DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.50.

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

