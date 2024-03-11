Decentralized Social (DESO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $405.64 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $405.64 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for about $38.51 or 0.00053742 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official message board is diamondapp.com/u/deso?.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

