DeepOnion Market Cap Reaches $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0940 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $37.61 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.79 or 0.00125939 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00040557 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00018989 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000258 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001388 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

