Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 483.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE DE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $374.32. 361,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,848. The firm has a market cap of $104.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.