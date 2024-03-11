Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $27,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 19.7% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $1,363,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.6% during the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 8,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 22.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.5% during the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $374.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $381.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.58.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

