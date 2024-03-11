DEI Price Tops $0.0290 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. DEI has a total market cap of $215.96 million and approximately $154.00 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can now be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DEI has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.51 or 0.00144197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00007970 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

