Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 99,133 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 59,783 shares.The stock last traded at $39.47 and had previously closed at $39.09.

Delek Logistics Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.78.

Delek Logistics Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 145.52%.

Institutional Trading of Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 245.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 484,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,930,000 after acquiring an additional 344,464 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,306,000 after purchasing an additional 177,242 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 343.5% in the 3rd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 172,874 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

