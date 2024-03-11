Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 99,133 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 59,783 shares.The stock last traded at $39.47 and had previously closed at $39.09.
Delek Logistics Partners Trading Up 0.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.78.
Delek Logistics Partners Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 145.52%.
Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile
Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.
