Dero (DERO) Price Tops $4.71 on Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last week, Dero has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $67.43 million and $19,241.99 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $4.71 or 0.00006500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,477.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.83 or 0.00609610 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.51 or 0.00144197 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00052394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00007970 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.56 or 0.00198080 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00054813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.92 or 0.00157184 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

