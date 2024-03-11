Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,872,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 679,152 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $737,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,993,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,090,635. The company has a market capitalization of $118.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.13.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

