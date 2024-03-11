Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,804,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 491,879 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $533,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 476.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $205.47. The stock had a trading volume of 407,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.86 and a twelve month high of $206.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.02.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total value of $306,523.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,879.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $438,138.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,198. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO John Jude Jones sold 1,505 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total transaction of $306,523.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,879.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,296 shares of company stock valued at $5,093,810 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMC. TD Cowen began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.