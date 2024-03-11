Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.21 Billion Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,565,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,686,257 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.8% of Deutsche Bank AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.65% of Pfizer worth $1,212,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 2.5 %

PFE stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,934,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,714,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $42.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.