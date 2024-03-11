Deutsche Bank AG Has $522 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,965,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,167,311 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.56% of Gilead Sciences worth $522,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,929,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,237,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,317,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,571,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,212,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,861,363,000 after acquiring an additional 447,585 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,196,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,489 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,036,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,541,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.37 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,726. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

