Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,043,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,143 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Chubb were worth $633,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Chubb by 39.6% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $6.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $255.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,230. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $257.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $103.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

