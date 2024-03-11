Deutsche Bank AG Sells 118,354 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,698,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 118,354 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.02% of Motorola Solutions worth $462,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $336.60. The stock had a trading volume of 240,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,642. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $323.77 and a 200 day moving average of $306.07. The stock has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.85 and a 52-week high of $339.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MSI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

