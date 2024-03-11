Deutsche Bank AG Sells 143,254 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,259,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 143,254 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 0.8% of Deutsche Bank AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,274,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 425.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 317.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.25. 2,630,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,162,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

