Deutsche Bank AG Sells 288,854 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,426,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 288,854 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.50% of Linde worth $903,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,971 shares of company stock worth $33,345,571. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:LIN traded up $7.33 on Monday, hitting $469.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,451,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,490. The business’s fifty day moving average is $422.14 and its 200 day moving average is $402.11. The company has a market cap of $226.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $324.11 and a 52 week high of $473.98.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.79.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

