Deutsche Bank AG Trims Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,385,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 903,869 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 0.7% of Deutsche Bank AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.37% of American Tower worth $1,050,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,229. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $96.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.90 and a 200-day moving average of $190.55. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 213.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.55.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

