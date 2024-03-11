Deutsche Bank AG Trims Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 812,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299,198 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.87% of Equinix worth $589,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 92.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 237.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 48.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Wolfe Research raised Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $856.50.

Equinix Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $19.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $890.49. 195,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a PE ratio of 86.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $840.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $792.61. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $661.66 and a 52 week high of $914.93.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total value of $505,227.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,581.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.66, for a total value of $2,626,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,740,223.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total value of $505,227.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,581.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.