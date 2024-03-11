Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,080,301 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 2.47% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $560,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 30.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 13,396 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,056,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,577,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 59.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 166,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 62,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 11.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DB. Citigroup cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 2.0 %

DB traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $14.25. 2,744,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,200. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.