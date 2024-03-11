DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 38,230 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.24% of DexCom worth $87,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in DexCom by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth $2,346,000. Kampmann Melissa S. acquired a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth $3,538,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 11,359.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 733,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,424,000 after acquiring an additional 726,980 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in DexCom by 2.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.64.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,804,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,304,405.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,870 shares of company stock worth $6,748,276 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,208. The stock has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.05, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.96.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

