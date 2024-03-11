Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stake Boosted by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 749,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,065 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 3.6% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $24,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $70,000.

DFIV stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.50. 64,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,094. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.19 and a 52 week high of $36.07.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

