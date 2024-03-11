Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Purchased by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,805 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management owned 1.26% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $7,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAR. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,190.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.48. The company had a trading volume of 16,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,785. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $728.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.