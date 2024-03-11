Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Stock Holdings Increased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSU. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter worth $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter worth $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter worth $124,000.

Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $33.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.92. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

