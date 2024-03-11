Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Bought by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Diodes by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diodes stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.30. The stock had a trading volume of 92,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,013. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $97.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.76 million. Diodes had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $204,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,492 shares in the company, valued at $17,477,364.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $228,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,234.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,477,364.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,570 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on DIOD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

