Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) Shares Acquired by Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 1.28% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 27,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 122.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 46,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,231,000.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COM traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $28.35. 3,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,988. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $27.56 and a 1 year high of $31.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Profile

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

