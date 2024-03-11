Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading 4.7% Higher

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.63. 2,640,639 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 15,149,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 616.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $836,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the first quarter valued at $577,000.

