Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading 4.7% Higher

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.63. 2,640,639 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 15,149,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Up 2.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares
