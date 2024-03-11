Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Position Lowered by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,245 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $10,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 282.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DFS. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $121.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

