Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,667,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,461,000 after acquiring an additional 23,737,781 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,153,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,368 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,669,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,108 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,976,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,113,000 after buying an additional 612,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,552,000 after buying an additional 2,060,004 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,807. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.11. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $49.13.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

