Diversified Trust Co Cuts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,423 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $200.32 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.26. The stock has a market cap of $166.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.83.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

