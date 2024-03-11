Diversified Trust Co Cuts Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after buying an additional 16,695 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,374,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $107.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.73 and a 200-day moving average of $98.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $84.94 and a 1-year high of $109.22.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.962 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.