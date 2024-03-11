Diversified Trust Co Decreases Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKTA. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Okta stock traded down $1.84 on Monday, hitting $108.46. The company had a trading volume of 229,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,875. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.60.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. Research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $95,329.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,577 over the last 90 days. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.39.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

