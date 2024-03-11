Diversified Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Linde by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Linde during the second quarter valued at $23,044,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Linde by 47.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 85,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,755,000 after purchasing an additional 27,324 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Linde by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 722,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,498,000 after purchasing an additional 39,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:LIN opened at $468.76 on Monday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $324.11 and a fifty-two week high of $473.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.11.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $1.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,971 shares of company stock valued at $33,345,571 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.79.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

