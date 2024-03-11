Diversified Trust Co Has $1.56 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,265.8% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 193,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $8.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $198.65. The stock had a trading volume of 17,370,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,532,023. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.51 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.90. The firm has a market cap of $317.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,743 shares of company stock worth $32,503,718 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

