Diversified Trust Co Has $2.34 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ESGU traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.86. The stock had a trading volume of 44,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,647. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $84.19 and a 52 week high of $113.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.20 and a 200 day moving average of $101.47. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.337 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.