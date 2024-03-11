Diversified Trust Co Has $2.90 Million Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.82.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $54.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 325.61, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $58.46.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

