Diversified Trust Co Has $3.23 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.87.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SLB opened at $50.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.65. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,947. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

