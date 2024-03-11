Diversified Trust Co Increases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.6 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $109.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $111.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

